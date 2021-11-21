Namecoin Price Hits $1.96 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003364 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $28.87 million and $6,475.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,241.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.73 or 0.00978215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00275319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00028341 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.