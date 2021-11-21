Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Short Interest Update

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,730,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 17,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nano Dimension by 26.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,372,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,921,000 after buying an additional 411,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 60.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,492,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,020,000 after buying an additional 1,683,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth about $19,716,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 142.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 1,176,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NNDM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.85. 5,644,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,282,767. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. Nano Dimension has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 1,515.03%.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

