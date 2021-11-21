Nasdacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $216,606.49 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $216,606.49 and $10,942.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,473,599 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

