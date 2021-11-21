National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Short Interest Update

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 921,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 299.3% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,143,000 after buying an additional 419,058 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on NNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

