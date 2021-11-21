National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,534,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,588,000 after buying an additional 341,708 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,194,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $7,600,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

