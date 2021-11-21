Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Natuzzi by 106.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTZ opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.74 million, a PE ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

