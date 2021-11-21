Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Short Interest Update

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the October 14th total of 4,140,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 447,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 280,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,520. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 11,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $90,276.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,277 shares of company stock worth $724,479 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.