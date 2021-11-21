Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $30.66 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 7% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.66 million and $28.28 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003455 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00015268 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,235,460 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

