Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in October

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the October 14th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of MXTOF remained flat at $$16.48 during trading hours on Friday. Neles Oyj has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

Get Neles Oyj alerts:

About Neles Oyj

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Neles Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neles Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.