Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 277.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00118021 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000072 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

