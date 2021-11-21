Neutrino System Base Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $53,506.00 (NSBT)

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino System Base Token has a market cap of $255,020.38 and approximately $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino System Base Token has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00070460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00074204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00090459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.90 or 0.07197633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,076.04 or 1.00364851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Neutrino System Base Token Coin Profile

Neutrino System Base Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino System Base Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . The official website for Neutrino System Base Token is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

