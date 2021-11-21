Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $128.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVRO. William Blair lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,724. Nevro has a twelve month low of $86.04 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average of $135.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.