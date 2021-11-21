New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NEWR opened at $119.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.63. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $8,526,112. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,641,000 after buying an additional 84,485 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in New Relic by 9.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after buying an additional 111,970 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

