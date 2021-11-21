Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 219,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 59,543 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $163.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.18. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $171.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $125,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $3,930,003.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,524 shares of company stock worth $46,552,952. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

