NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,605.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $583.06 or 0.00978198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.59 or 0.00271103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00029494 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001045 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028195 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.