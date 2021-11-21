NFT Index (NFTI) Achieves Market Cap of $7.19 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, NFT Index has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. NFT Index has a market cap of $7.19 million and $19,560.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for $3,222.19 or 0.05584658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00221463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00088098 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

