Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.83 ($6.62).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($6.82) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

