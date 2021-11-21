Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,840.00

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $4,840.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for $21.13 or 0.00035505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00231999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00088206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011731 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

NFY is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,686 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Fungible Yearn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

