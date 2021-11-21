Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.25.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $266.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

