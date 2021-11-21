nOS (NOS) Price Hits $0.0515 on Major Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00074601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00090886 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.89 or 0.07307639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,550.21 or 0.99904095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

