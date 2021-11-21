Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 1.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $81.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.27. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

