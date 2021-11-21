Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Update

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 967,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.
Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $115.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
