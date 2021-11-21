Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Update

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 967,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $115.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.