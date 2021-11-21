NULS Market Cap Reaches $54.20 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. NULS has a total market capitalization of $54.20 million and approximately $13.56 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00072196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00090831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.56 or 0.07282820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,425.95 or 0.99961361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

