Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,033 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of The GEO Group worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 158.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 98.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,678,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 832,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 969.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 721,791 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 73.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 563,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of GEO opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

