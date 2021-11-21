Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of National Beverage worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,637,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after buying an additional 492,352 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. Analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

