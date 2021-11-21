Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. 747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $16.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

