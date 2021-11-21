Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 303,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 14th total of 379,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $4,224,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $205,570,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 140,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NUV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 448,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,929. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

