Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JSD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

