NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings of $2.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $10.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.84.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,923 shares of company stock valued at $36,799,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,509. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $150.55 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

