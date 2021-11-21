Oasis Network Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Billion (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 96.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $758.52 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.