Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Short Interest Up 21.5% in October

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the October 14th total of 913,400 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of OAS stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.05. The stock had a trading volume of 362,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,608. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.11.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of research firms recently commented on OAS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,034,000 after acquiring an additional 983,216 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $95,305,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after buying an additional 695,287 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $44,863,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 4,466.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after buying an additional 423,202 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

