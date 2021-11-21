Observer Market Cap Achieves $31.30 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Observer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $31.30 million and $2.45 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Observer has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00048522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00222236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00088318 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

