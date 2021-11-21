Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.79% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $25,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.