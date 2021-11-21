OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Down 20.5% in October

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 36,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ OFS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,941. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $150.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). OFS Capital had a net margin of 117.38% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OFS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 301.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 542.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

