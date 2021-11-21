Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) vs. e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Critical Survey

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Olaplex alerts:

This table compares Olaplex and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty 4.94% 11.26% 6.39%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Olaplex and e.l.f. Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92 e.l.f. Beauty 0 2 5 0 2.71

Olaplex currently has a consensus price target of $34.73, indicating a potential upside of 24.11%. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus price target of $34.13, indicating a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than e.l.f. Beauty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and e.l.f. Beauty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty $318.11 million 5.31 $6.23 million $0.34 95.41

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Olaplex on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.