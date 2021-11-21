Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,670,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 14th total of 11,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,809 shares of company stock worth $54,403. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after purchasing an additional 451,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after purchasing an additional 498,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after purchasing an additional 296,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

