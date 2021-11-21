Omni (OMNI) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00006495 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $83,563.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,290 coins and its circulating supply is 562,974 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

