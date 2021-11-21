Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Update

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 323,600 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 14th total of 270,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONCY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.74. 322,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,529. The company has a market cap of $95.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

