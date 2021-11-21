Onooks Reaches Market Cap of $15.74 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Onooks has a total market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $418,549.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Onooks has traded up 72% against the dollar. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002623 BTC on major exchanges.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00072539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00074326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.18 or 0.07265111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,001.98 or 0.99660118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,134,732 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

