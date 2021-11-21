Ontology Gas Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Ontology Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $323.69 million and $17.86 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00047495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00227023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00087942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,097,550 coins. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, "Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. "

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

