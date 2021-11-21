OpenDAO Hits One Day Volume of $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.00222708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

