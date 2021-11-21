Orchid Price Down 21.7% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000879 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $354.13 million and approximately $81.09 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.20 or 0.00221630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00088185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

OXT is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

