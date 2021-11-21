Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 254,400 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 307,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of ORGS stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 million, a P/E ratio of 202.50 and a beta of 0.90. Orgenesis has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 76.79% and a negative net margin of 112.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 2,033.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.