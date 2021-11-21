ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in October

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 992,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the October 14th total of 724,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 763.6 days.

Shares of ORXCF opened at $20.27 on Friday. ORIX has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.