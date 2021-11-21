Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Up 20.7% in October

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the October 14th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 77.00 to 82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of ORKLY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,110. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

