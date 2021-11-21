Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the October 14th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 923,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $20.27 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCDX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

