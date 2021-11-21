OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.36% of OSI Systems worth $24,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSIS opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.34 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,147. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

