OST One Day Volume Reaches $63,672.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One OST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $63,672.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00226746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00087990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

