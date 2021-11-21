PAC Global Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006800 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.07 or 0.00311836 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.80 or 0.00694077 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.