PAC Protocol (PAC) Market Cap Reaches $72.14 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $72.14 million and approximately $219,315.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PAC Protocol

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,733,073,611 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

